long live love Gisela Valcárcel He invited facundo gonzalez to the dance floor of “El gran show” to remember all the good moments they experienced during the program. After that, the reality boy was embarrassed to realize that they will no longer spend time together. “Giselita, today is our last night. Why? I don’t want this to end, Giselita.” he expressed.

The popular “Señito” was not far behind and mentioned the time when she expressed her love for Santiago Suárez and clarified that, since she appreciates them all, she must also tell him what she feels about the Argentine model. “I told Santiago “I love you” and I haven’t told him. So, since it’s the same for everyone, I love you.” he commented causing surprise among those present.