BThe satire “Triangle of Sadness” about a luxury cruise won four awards at the European Film Awards. The production was awarded as the best European film of the year. Director Ruben Östlund also received the awards for best director and best screenplay in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. The film tells of a voyage that ends differently than planned.

One of the leading actors, Zlatko Burić, was also awarded Best Actor. The award for best actress went to Vicky Krieps from Luxembourg for her role in the drama “Corsage”, in which she can be seen as Sisi. The comedienne Meltem Kaptan from Cologne was also nominated in the category, and the 42-year-old went away empty-handed.

The European Film Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. The approximately 4,400 members of the film academy were able to vote on award winners in a number of categories, similar to the Oscars in the USA.

Director Margarethe von Trotta honored for her life’s work

“The Perfect Boss” with actor Javier Bardem was awarded best comedy. The award for best documentary went to Mantas Kvedaravičius’ Mariupolis 2. The film producers of Ukraine were also honored.

The German director Margarethe von Trotta (“Hannah Arendt”) was honored for her life’s work, the Italian Marco Bellocchio (“Exterior Night”) for innovative storytelling and the Palestinian director Elia Suleiman (“From the Pouring of the Lemon Tree”) for his services to the world cinema.







A video message came from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Your climate protection program European Green Deal received a sustainability award. The European Film Prize is usually awarded alternately in Berlin and another European city. Last year, the drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” about the massacre in Srebrenica was awarded the best European film of the year.