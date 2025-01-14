The president of Girona, Delfí Geli, assured this Tuesday that the new stadium project, with a comprehensive renovation of Montilivi or from scratch in another location, will be presented “soon” to the fans. The remodeling seems necessary for the growth of the club, especially if the objective is to qualify for Europe, which is the challenge this season.

“We are working to have everything ready in a short time. The idea of ​​the new stadium is clear, and the project will be presented to the fans and the city soon,” explained the leader in statements to Television of Girona about a project that was accelerated last season due to the great performance of Míchel’s team, qualified for the Champions League.

Girona is playing the top European competition this season, an unprecedented milestone in its history, with a capacity of only 9,000 spectators, the capacity being reduced due to UEFA regulations that do not allow the inclusion of extra stands. If they return to play continental competition next year, the gironins They would encounter the same problem due to the impossibility of reforming Montilivi in ​​a few months.

Girona has a concession from the City Council that allows it to use the current stadium until 2068 with an agreement that involves the progressive remodeling of the venue, with substantial improvements and capacity in all stands. The schedule, however, has been accelerated by recent successes.

“If we choose to build in Montilivi, it will be necessary to plan how to move the games during the works. On the other hand, if another site is chosen, we will be able to continue using Montilivi until the last day,” added Gelí who, together with the other club managers, is calibrating each step in detail to “make the right decision thinking about the Girona of the present and of the future.”

But “the first option remains Montilivi” waiting to see if the architects are able to “resolve the structural challenges to create a functional and durable stadium.” “We are analyzing other examples and exploring what is the best solution so that everyone can enjoy the stadium,” continued the president, who is aware of the institutional collaboration to move the project forward.