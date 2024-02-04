Here comes yet another removal of a company from the 'Chiara Ferragni' brand due to non-compliance with its code of ethics

There Cartiere Paolo Pigna Spa has chosen to end commercial relationships with companies connected to Chiara Ferragni. The top management of the well-known company took this decision in accordance with its corporate code of ethics.

The code in question is also available on the Pigna website, which provides not to collaborate with third parties sanctioned by the competent authorities for a unethical behavior and not respectful of the laws. The choice comes following a series of “stumbles” for the brand, as well as for the person, Chiara Ferragni.

The company, based in Alzano Lombardo, Bergamo, therefore confirmed the rumors about the end of the collaboration with the influencer, also confirmed by the removal of the “Chiara Ferragni Limited Edition” page from the Pigna website. The page, in fact, was dedicated to the sale of pens, notebooks and pencils with the digital entrepreneur's brand.

Page, to datereports a “Error 404“. The collaboration between Pigna and the companies linked to Chiara Ferragni concerned exclusively the production of stationery products for school and the office.

This decision is linked to the maxim Antitrust sanction for the case of the Balocco pandoro. The case led to the investigation of Chiara Ferragni and her manager Fabio Maria Damato for aggravated fraud. The influencer had publicly apologized on social media for the serious mistake.

With Pigna, the influencer had sponsored a series of stationery products. These were school and office items, a “genderless and ageless” collection designed for the return to work and school in the autumn season.

Following Codacons class action for the Balocco case, the investigations into Chiara Ferragni's charity operations also concern the Trudi dolls and some well-known Easter eggs.

Pigna is only the latest brand to stop collaborating with the influencer. Another important company, but in the optical sector, also terminated the licensing agreement for the design and distribution of collections of sunglasses under the Ferragni brand. The company claimed that contractual commitments had been breached. Later, too Coca Cola canceled an advertising contract with Chiara Ferragni for a commercial intended to be broadcast during the Sanremo Festival.