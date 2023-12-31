In the 2024 Microsoft could present some big ones changes to Xbox Achievements. At least that's Nick Baker, aka Shpeshal Nick, who spoke about an upcoming overhaul for this historic feature.

In the latest XboxEra podcast, Baker explained that these changes will be presented next year, specifying however that they could only be integrated after a series of tests, therefore not necessarily by 2024.

“Xbox has almost completed its Achievements revamp and we should see it next year,” Baker said. “At least it will be presented in 2024, because you know, sometimes they test these new features in beta and then they go through various steps.”