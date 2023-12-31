In the 2024 Microsoft could present some big ones changes to Xbox Achievements. At least that's Nick Baker, aka Shpeshal Nick, who spoke about an upcoming overhaul for this historic feature.
In the latest XboxEra podcast, Baker explained that these changes will be presented next year, specifying however that they could only be integrated after a series of tests, therefore not necessarily by 2024.
“Xbox has almost completed its Achievements revamp and we should see it next year,” Baker said. “At least it will be presented in 2024, because you know, sometimes they test these new features in beta and then they go through various steps.”
Phil Spencer also suggested the arrival of news
As usual we recommend caution with such rumors, especially considering that Baker is a known source in the industry, but not 100% reliable. That said, this isn't the first time there's been talk of changes to Xbox's Achievements system.
For example, in September Jez Corden, a well-known Windows Central journalist who is well informed on Xbox issues, stated that Microsoft intends to introduce new Platinum Achievements, which should work along the lines of Sony's Trophies, i.e. they are unlocked by conquering all those available in a game.
Furthermore, a possible clue came just a few weeks ago from Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's gaming division, who in an interview suggested the arrival of changes to the trophy system.
“There's a roadmap for hardware, a roadmap for services, maybe even a roadmap for improvements to the Xbox Goals, which I know is something you and many others care about,” Spencer told Windows Central.
