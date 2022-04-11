Everything is ready for the Giro di Sicilia Eolo. There are 4 stages scheduled from tomorrow until Friday 15, with the riders engaged on mixed routes and full of opportunities before the grand finale on Mount Etna which will be climbed from the side of Piano Provenzana. Among the main contenders for the conquest of the yellow and red jersey are Vincenzo Nibali, Damiano Caruso, Domenico Pozzovivo, Louis Meintjes, Diego Rosa, Jefferson Cepeda, Kenny Elissonde and Andrii Ponomar. Also at the start several stage hunters such as Vincenzo Albanese, Matteo Moschetti, Matteo Malucelli, Alessandro Fedeli, Simone Velasco, Benjamin King, Simone Petilli and Filippo Fiorelli.

Nibali

–

“Returning to the Giro di Sicilia always makes me happy, it’s my home race. I think it’s an important step to prepare myself in the best possible way for the Giro d’Italia and consequently my goals are to test the condition and find the race pace. after a little break and a high altitude training camp. I only have great memories of my victory last year here in Sicily, it was something absolutely special. We are here again and I have a very strong roster by my side and I am sure that my Astana Qazaqstan Team can do well in these four days. ”