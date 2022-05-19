The protagonist of the stage with arrival in the Ligurian capital speaks: “Chef’s last name? I don’t know how to cook. I couldn’t stop crying ”

Genoa – Cooked opponents, chef surname: Stefano Oldani wins in Genoa, on the best day of his life on two wheels. Someone gets confused, and calls him Davide, like the famous cook. Stefano laughs at us: «We are not related and I am very bad at cooking. Luckily my girlfriend makes me eat well, otherwise I would go on in cans.

