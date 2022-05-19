A letter of intent to tell everyone that Ternana wants to play for Serie A next year and that they will offer offensive football. Cristiano Lucarelli signed it after a week of profound reflection. And somehow it created a scandal. Renzo Ulivieri, who was coach of Ternana, also said he would not sign her. “We have turned a handshake into a letter. It is certainly new, but in football there are worse: coaches who pay to coach or bring sponsors, parents who pay to let their children play and so on. Bandecchi is an innovator, one year he made subscriptions even for 5 euros “. So Cristiano Lucarelli that that letter had no intention of signing it because he had considered it an interference, a meaningless diktat. Then the letter was modified, adjusted and in the end “logic prevailed over pride” and Lucarelli’s autograph (contract until 2025) arrived because, says the technician, “the president took me by the right hair, he told me that if I didn’t stay I would be a coward ”.

This is the epilogue of a story that began with the championship over because in Bandecchi the tenth place with the salvation obtained well in advance topped off by a derby won after a lifetime was not enough. Even if the year before he had won Serie C and Super Cup records. And so came the broadcasts via social. “Loss league”, “we had to hit the direct Serie A or at least finish in the top five” and so on. Then the gimmick of the letter to his coach with the diktat “immediately Serie A”. Cristiano Lucarelli never replied. He was a great striker who loves attacking football (Ternana scored 168 goals in two seasons). He waited for the face to face from which came a different note from the one proposed in the first draft. Agreed this time. “I think – said the coach – that my position is strengthened. I asked to make public the letter where now we talk about purchases even among the over and not only under, two grass fields to train, the possibility of integrating my staff. The recommended modules? They are the ones we have used the most “. Bandecchi’s latest message closes the story: “I want Serie A. It won’t be next year, maybe in two or three but I’ll get there in A”.