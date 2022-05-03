The king of sprints and the blue Olympic champion in pursuit. From Mark Cavendish to Simone Consonni. With them two “marpioni” of the sprint like Arnaud Demare and Caleb Ewan. The Giro d’Italia kicks off on Friday and the sprinters warm up the engine in view of the sprints.

The man to beat will be Mark Cavendish. The man from the Isle of Man reached 159 career victories (the first on 29 June 2006 in Poland), the last in the Milan-Turin. The 36-year-old Brit returns to the Giro d’Italia after 9 years of absence. His last appearance dates back to 2013 and in his career he has won 15 stages of the pink race (5 in 2013, 3 in 2012, 2 in 2011, 3 in 2009 and 2 in 2008). The last acute on May 26, 2013 in Riese Pio X-Brescia. Caleb Ewan should not be underestimated. This year the Australian in Italy has already imposed himself in a stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico (Murlo-Terni) and in his previous participations in the Giro d’Italia he has conquered 5 stages (2 in 2021, 2 in 2019 and 1 in 2017 ). The last two in the last edition: the 5th (Modena-Cattolica) and the 7th (Notaresco-Termoli). Already on Friday the Australian could try. He is in fact the only one among the sprinters able to keep on the final snatch that brings the race from Budapest and Visegrad.