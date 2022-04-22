The victory at the Tour of the Alps with Romain Bardet on one side, the great start of the Giro d’Italia just two weeks away on the other. The DSM team goes big and in one day sends two signals, first announcing the team of 8 riders (there will be 176 in all with 22 participating teams) who will present themselves at the start of the Corsa Rosa. “We can’t wait, our main objective will be the general classification with Romain – the words of coach Matt Winston – and we have guys in excellent conditions to support that goal. We will go for the sprints with Alberto Dainese and Cees Bol, who together have some serious firepower. ”