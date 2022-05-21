Giro d’Italia 2022 LIVE, follow stage 14 of the race

The Giro enters a very attractive weekend that can begin to clarify the general classification, since the candidates will have to take responsibility in complicated days. This Saturday the fourteenth stage offers mid-mountain in a short route, 153 km, between Santena and Turin, without major ports, but with 3,000 meters of difference in altitude. A short stage that will ask the favorites for explanations, without pausing to breathe.

The total slope is worthy of an alpine stage. To begin with, the first 10 km are flat and from there the tranquility is over. It will be up and down, with scoring or non-catalogued levels. The first of them, from 3a, will be Il Pilonetto, (3.6 km at 7.2 percent). After a long descent, traffic towards the entrance of the circuit where it will be necessary to take two laps to reach the final goal. At km 58 you have to climb the Parco de la Rimembranza, not listed (3.8 km at 5.8), and then there will be two ascents to Superga (5.1 to 8.2 percent) and another 2 to Colle della Maddalena (3.6 km to 7.3).

In a demanding finish, the last elevation, not scoring, will be the Parco del Nobile, with the top 10 meters from the finish line. The last 4 km are downhill on a narrow road. After the last kilometer inside the city of Turin, the road widens considerably and becomes flat about 700m from the finish. Final stretch on asphalt.

*With EFE