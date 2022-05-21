Next Wednesday, the 22nd edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival will be launched over two days, in cooperation and coordination with the strategic partners, namely the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, Sharjah Government Media Office, Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Sharjah Police General Command, Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Sharjah International Club. Marine Mathematics, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Sharjah Sports Council, and Emirates Marine Environment Group.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on the preparations and preparations for the festival, during his meeting via remote video communication with the Higher Committee of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, which includes the Chairman of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, and the Chairman of the Trade and Tourism Development Authority Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, and a number of government officials.

The festival will organize a variety of activities over the two days, including media tours, coral reef farming and fixation operations, sea turtle release, and sports activities such as running race, volleyball league, in addition to a fishing competition, an accompanying exhibition, a marine bike show, heritage rowing, and others. of events.

Sir Bu Nair Island is an Emirati island, 110 km north of Sharjah. It is characterized by its sandy beaches, clear waters, and the richness of its surroundings with coral and fish life. Sir Bu Nair Island has been declared a nature reserve by Emiri Decree No. (25) issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the establishment of a nature reserve on Sir Bu Nair Island.

Sir Bu Nair Island has an area of ​​about 13 square kilometers and is of international importance. Where the name of the reserve was included in the International Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar), in order to preserve its environmental components rich in biodiversity, and it was also included in the preliminary list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and its acceptance in a memorandum of understanding on the protection and management of sea turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia



