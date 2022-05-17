Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: Biniam Girmay wins the tenth stage, great triumph

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Arnaud Demare

Arnaud Demare overtook Caleb Ewan to win stage six of the Giro d’Italia.

This Tuesday’s stage was carried out over 196 kilometers.

Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which took place between Pescara and Jesi, over 196 kilometres, in which the Spaniard, Juan Pedro López, successfully defended the leadership

