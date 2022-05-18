No way. Biniam Girmay will not leave today for the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, 203 km from Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia. The 22-year-old Eritrean of the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert had achieved the first ever victory of a black African in a big lap on Tuesday, beating Jesi Van der Poel at the end of a breathtaking sprint. But then, during the award ceremony, the cork of the sparkling wine hit him in the left eye, forcing him to go to the hospital in Jesi to treat the trauma and for tests, before reaching the team’s hotel in Riccione in the evening.

The eye does not seem to have suffered major damage but the team has understandably preferred the path of caution, and other investigations will already be carried out today: yesterday evening there was great pessimism in this regard. Girmay, the first African ever to win a classic in Belgium (the Ghent-Wevelgem), was making his debut in the Giro d’Italia and in the first stage he had touched the squad, finishing second only to Mathieu Van der Poel. In Jesi he had his revenge and wrote history, before the unexpected accident that forced him to retire. Meanwhile, the pink race restarts with Lopez in the pink jersey: conclusion in Verona on May 29th.