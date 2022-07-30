“Unfortunately in these lists I have already seen some surnames familiar to me. Fortunately I did not find Ilia’s surname there, but taking into account the unreliability of all the information received from Russia we can expect anything. Me, not having spoken with him for two months and not knowing where he is, I can only hope he wasn’t in that shed. ” Thus Daria Tsykunova, the girlfriend of Ilia Samoilenko, a 28-year-old fighter in the Azov battalion who has been a prisoner of the Russians for months, comments with the Adnkronos on the recent bombing of the Olenivka prison, in which at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed.

“We do not yet have the official list of the dead from the Red Cross, but only those released by Russian sources. Their reliability is doubtful”, adds the 22-year-old who is a member of the Azov battalion’s family association, explaining that she has “no news. “of her boyfriend.

“Last time we talked to him through messages May 20, now I can only imagine where he is. Since February 24 we have never spoken on the phone but only through messages and after May 20 no contact”, he explains, underlining that this it is “a violation of the Geneva Convention, because prisoners of war should have the right to call their families”.

‘almost sure Moscow hit jail to cover up crimes’

As for the “Moscow version” which claims that a Ukrainian bombing destroyed the prison, Daria points out that “satellite photos” and expert analysis have already established that there was no rocket and “that the explosion it happened from within “. “This can also be confirmed with the position of the bodies – he continues -. It seems that they were already dead before the explosion. We also see from the widespread photos that the bodies are very thin, skin and bones, it is clear that the prisoners do not receive enough. food, they looked sickly “.

Daria says she is “almost sure” that Russia by hitting the prison has tried to “cover up the crimes committed: because those who have returned tell of interrogations”, concentrated above all on the fighting prisoners of Azov, saying she is 100% certain that torture takes place there and similar treatments. Just look at the case of the widespread video of the man first castrated and then killed. Russian soldiers are capable of this. ”

“I think they have to cover up and I am almost sure that what happened is precisely to hide the crimes”, repeats Daria who emphasizes that on the Russian side there is a desire to hit the Azov battalion in particular: “it is no secret that Russia has a particular attitude towards Azov – he says – for some time trying to dirty its reputation and its successes. They have pointed to them as Nazis, but this is absolutely not true. Personally I know many families, many soldiers and I can say that among them there is no Nazism. Besides, there are Muslims, Jews and others in the regiment. ”

The main objective of the demonstration today in Kiev of the association of the family members of the Azov battalion prisoners of the Russians was to make “an appeal to the UN and the Red Cross to start doing their job”, Ilia Samoilenko’s girlfriend said again. , 28-year-old fighter in the Azov battalion who has been a prisoner of the Russians for months, stressing that “we and international organizations must focus attention so that the international community helps to put pressure on the Russian Federation and speed up the exchange” of prisoners.

“What happened is not only the fault of Russia but also them, of the institutions that had promised us that they would keep under control the stay of our soldiers in the prison – adds the woman, who is a member of the fighters’ family association. Azov – Our first request is that they start working properly and the second is that we have to make the exchange as soon as possible because the heroes who for 87 days have held their forces in Mariupol must live not in the barracks with food and water of bad quality but in their own homes, in the right conditions, and they must receive psychological care and help and other types of help from the government “.

“Also I would like to say, I personally, I am not speaking now in the name of the association but in my own name, I would like to speak with President Zelenskyy and receive the answer from him if he deals with the question, if it is the main question because observing the situation I questions arise “concludes Daria who also announces that the association will send letters to the UN and the Red Cross, stating that the latter has done in this period” only data collection “but” not concrete actions “.