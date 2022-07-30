Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics proposed to the European Union (EU) to ban the issuance of tourist visas to Russians.

“The EU should consider Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, I reiterate the proposal for the EU to introduce a ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens,” Rinkevich wrote on his Twitter account on July 30.

The day before, the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry said that the country would propose to the European Union to block Russian citizens from entering the countries of the EU community. He noted that Estonia will provide a plan of all-European restrictions for Russians at the end of August.

On July 26, the director of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, said that Moscow allowed the termination of the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians. According to him, the department captures such calls coming from Europe, several countries have already taken this step.

On the same day, certain parties in Finland called for the termination of the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. According to the statement, this measure must be taken in response to the special operation launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

On April 11, the European Commission told Izvestia that the EU countries at the national level could significantly limit the issuance of long-term visas to Russians, noting that decisions on short-term (tourist) visas should be made “on the merits”.

Meanwhile, a number of countries continue to insist on the suspension of the issuance of visas to Russian citizens as part of the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions. In particular, on April 4, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russians should stop issuing Schengen visas, with the exception of humanitarian ones. He proposed issuing visas only to those wishing to leave the Russian Federation.