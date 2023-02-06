The surprising case of a girl with the head full of worms arrived at the Ciudad del Este hospital, in southeastern Paraguay. First versions had reported that because of this condition the minor, 4 years old, suffered from a serious picture of myiasis.

The girl also arrived with an advanced state of malnutrition, for which the authorities ruled that he will not be able to return to his parents, who will enter into a judicial investigation by prosecutor Osvaldo Zaracho for violating the civic duty of upbringing.

The hospital and has been watching over her since she was hospitalized

Child and adolescent overseers are considering whether to leave the little girl with her aunt, who has been taking care of her at the health center, or leave it in a shelter for minors in an unfavorable condition and abandonment.

Public defender Jacinta Miñarro explained that the aunt could be in charge if compliance with the required conditions is confirmed, the newspaper ‘La Nación’ reported.

“We have seen that the girl feels very good with her auntwho is taking care of her in the hospital and has been watching over her since she was hospitalized”, explained the defender to the aforementioned portal.

“It is always important for children to be with people with whom they become familiar, especially after going through such painful situations,” he concluded.

The girl was successfully operated



Given the worrying situation that the minor was going through, the director of the Los Angeles Hospital, Dr. Guido Venialgo, mentioned that the minor suffered from a strong picture of myiasis on the scalp that was intervened through drains surgical to remove all the worms.

“It is not understood how the parents let him get to that level of injury. That girl had craters on her head,” said the specialist.

Likewise, he informed that it was very probable that this type of ailments had occurred due to the injuries he had on the head and poor care of core familiar. The patient underwent surgery on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 1, and has been in intensive care ever since.

Upon discharge, the little girl must follow strict medical care, so it is urgent that she be left in the hands of relatives who can guarantee her safety.

