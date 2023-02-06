Königstein im Taunus on Monday evening: in front of the “House of Encounter” around 700 people whistle and drum and shout “Nazis out”, inside around 300 AfD members drink champagne, scold the demonstrators and keep an eye out for party celebrities. Then one of the Hessian AfD spokespersons took the stage in Königstein and said: “On a Wednesday 3652 days ago, something historic happened about eight kilometers east of here. 18 people got together in the parish hall of the Christ Church in Oberursel and founded a new party and they called it Alternative for Germany. And it became a success story. One of the founding members is here tonight.”

In fact, it’s just this one. Twelve founding members have resigned, two have died, two are still party members but did not come to the anniversary celebrations. The economics professor Bernd Lucke and the publicist Konrad Adam: long gone. Norbert Stenzel, who was elected treasurer ten years ago, and founding member Markus Keller. The industrialist Hans-Olaf Henkel, who joined the year after the company was founded, also left.

Lucke cited growing hostility towards foreigners and Islam as the reason. Keller, whose grandfather was murdered in Auschwitz, resigned when a Höcke speech reminded him of Goebbels. Stenzel says today that the AfD is endangering democracy. As early as the end of 2015, Henkel declared that they had “created a real monster” with the AfD.

Gauland: “Claim of radicalization” wrong

The people who gathered in Königstein that evening consider all of this to be fabricated. The founding fathers resigned because of personal injuries and vanity and only pretended to have shifted to the right. “If there had been all these shifts to the right that we’ve been accused of since the party was founded, we should actually have come out on the left again by now,” says the Hessian AfD spokesman Andreas Lichert, earning sneering approving laughter.







Later, honorary chairman Alexander Gauland took the same line. The “assertion of a permanent radicalization”, which “unfortunately also some of the early fighters spoke up for,” is wrong. “It is an invention of our opponents.” It is not the AfD that has become more radical, but the world around them. About the refugee crisis in contrast to the original topic of the AfD, the euro crisis and the rescue of Greece, Gauland says: “We have not become more radical, the topic was more radical, it touched people at their roots. Unfortunately, one has to say that some of the opponents of the euro in our party were not up to this challenge. They left us under the pretext of alleged radicalization.”

The AfD is trying a balancing act this evening: it wants to remember its founding and ignore most of the founding fathers. A picture of Lucke flashes in a video, after which only the current chairmen have their say. Some speakers on stage gossip about the party’s founders and former leaders (“Petry and Pretzell always had something of Bonnie and Clyde”), sometimes without naming them (“you know who I mean”). In this respect, it is a special anniversary. But at least one that fits well with the narrative of being surrounded by enemies.







The speakers on this evening not only presented the shift to the right as an invention of envious people and the media. But also the crises in the party. In fact, you are doing very well with 15 percent in nationwide surveys. And in 2024, the AfD will do extremely well in the state elections in three eastern German states. Party chairman Tino Chrupalla says he always has to smile when the CDU talks about firewalls. “The last wall built here in the country, we East Germans tore down that too.” In the not too distant future, the AfD will rule, first in the east, then in the west, then in the federal government.

After Weidel, Chrupalla and Gauland, the only one of the 18 founding members who is there that evening will speak: Martin Renner, member of the Bundestag. His speech culminated in the sentence: “It can and must never be about a place at the side table of the globalist, eco-socialist and cultural-Marxist leviathan, but about its descent into hell.” Traffic light: “If these plans are implemented, then Germany will be changed forever. Then there is no turning back. Then we won’t have to worry about economic, climate and energy policies anymore.” As we say goodbye, confetti rains down from the ceiling, small fireworks are lit on the stage and the national anthem is sung. Outside in the darkness there are only a few police cars, the demonstrators have long since left.