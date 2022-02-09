A tragic episode took place last Sunday 6 February. Unfortunately one lass of suns 16 years she was found dead in her home by her parents. In order to understand what exactly happened to the young woman, the investigators decided to have an autopsy on her body.

A truly heartbreaking story he has shaken thousands of people. The family before they can organize the funeralmust wait for the clearance from the police.

The facts began last Sunday 6th February. The local newspaper Brescia Today was the first to report the news. According to the information disclosed, the drama took place in the house located in Costa Volpinoin the province of Bergamo.

The first to make the terrible discovery were the parents. They went out on errands, but as soon as they got home they found the body of the now lifeless daughter.

With the hope of being able to save her, they have alerted quickly the doctors, who in turn arrived at the house in a few minutes. However, for the teenager they could not do anything, but only ascertain his death.

In the house seen the dynamic of the facts, the police have also arrived. They started the investigations on the tragic story.

The hypotheses about the death of the 16-year-old girl

Based on the information released by the local newspaper Brescia Today, the death of this young woman seems to be attributable to a extreme gesture. However, the reason it is still not clear either for the parents or for the police.

To figure out the exact cause of death, they decided to dispose the autopsy on the body, so that the family and also the agents can do clarity about this terrible episode.

The girl was well known, not only in the small town where she lived, but also in the city of Brescia, where he attended high school. There will be more updates on this truly dramatic story.