Covid numbers region by region, from Puglia and Veneto, Lombardy and Sicily, Campania and Lazio
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 9 February 2022, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. While there are two days left to stop the obligation of outdoor masks, the numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the booster.
VENETO
There are 7,903 new covid infections today 9 February in Veneto, according to the data of the latest bulletin. Another 39 deaths were recorded, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,243,172, that of deaths to 13,453. The current positives are 144,098, 11,906 less than the previous 24 hours. Hospital admissions to the medical area are down, 1,696 (-49), while the data on intensive care is stable (157, +1).
TUSCANY
There are 4,860 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 9 February 2022, according to numbers and data from the region’s covid bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani on social media. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 4,860 out of 44,860 tests, of which 13,461 molecular swabs and 31,399 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 10.83% (63.2% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,435,456 of which 2,183,339 booster doses.
