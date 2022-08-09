Girl falls out of the window of a moving car on the highway in China

Car safety should be a priority for minors, who are at great risk if they are not given due attention.

That was the case of a little girl who He put his life at risk by getting too close to the window of his car and ended up falling onto the road.

It happened on a main highway in the city of Ningbo, located in China, and was captured on security cameras in the sector.

In the impressive video, which already has thousands of views on social networks, You can see the exact moment when the girl falls headfirst onto the cold pavement and remains prostrate in the middle of the road.

Of course, the minor was miraculously saved because several drivers of the vehicles that were passing through the area noticed the accident and rushed to help her, while the car in which she came was moving away.

In the end, you see how people pick it up from the ground, check that it’s okay -and it seems that she was not seriously injured- and they leave the frame to look for their parents.

The questions of several Twitter users revolved around the parents: Why didn’t the girl have the security implements? Were they not aware of her? And why did the car keep moving?

