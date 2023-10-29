Giorgia Meloni said that the beginning of the Third Republic is approaching for Italy. “We have a historic responsibility on our shoulders: to consolidate the democracy of alternation and finally accompany the country, with the constitutional reform that this government intends to carry forward, in the Third Republic”. Thus spoke the prime minister in a message to the DC convention in Saint Vincent organized by Gianfranco Rotondi.

Giorgia Meloni also spoke about the evolution of the centre-right. “In recent decades the centre-right has grown, it has become structured, it has also had difficult moments but it has always been able to make all its identities dialogue within it, without giving up experimenting with new needs and new forms. Today the center-right aspires to be the synthesis of all the ideas developed within the conservative and Christian-liberal tradition,” she explained.

“It is a modern and dynamic centre-right, which takes advantage of diversity and is capable of governing with realism, concreteness and competence, carrying forward a clear program based on a values ​​approach”, adds the Prime Minister”. And the values ​​of family, homeland, free enterprise, subsidiarity and belonging to the West are values ​​that have their roots in a history that has always seen us as alternative and profoundly distant from the left. This is also why I am convinced that those who come from the Christian Democrat tradition cannot help but remain firmly in the centre-right”.