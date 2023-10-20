The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced this Friday the end of her relationship with her partner and father of her daughter, the journalist Andrea Giambruno. after the leaks of a television program of the sexual conversations he had with a co-worker.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here,” the prime minister revealed on social networks, who published a photo in which she appears with her ex-partner and her daughter.

In the message, the prime minister added: “I thank you for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.”

Meloni assured that “our paths parted a long time ago” and “the time has come to take note.”

“I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, like I couldn’t love mine. I have nothing more to say about it,” added Meloni, whose father abandoned her when she was little.

At the end, he added: “All those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that no matter how much the drop hopes to pierce the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water.”

This announcement comes after the broadcast of statements by Giambruno, 42, secretly recorded on the sidelines of his program on the private channel Rete4.

The comments were broadcast on Tuesday and Thursday in a satirical program on the Canale 5 network, also part of the Mediaset group, which belongs to the Berlusconi family.

In the recording released on Thursday, the journalist says to a colleague: “What’s your name? Do we know each other? Where did I see you? Was I drunk?”

In it you can hear him saying phrases like: “Can I touch the package while I talk to you?” “you’re engaged?” or “Are you an open-minded person?”

“Do you know that I and (name withheld…) are having a story? All of Mediaset knows it, now you know it too, but we are looking for a third participant because we do trios, even quartets with…”, he is heard also to Giambruno.

Andrea Giambruno, ex-partner of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and her daughter.

The journalist asks her again if she will join the “working group” and when the woman answers affirmatively, he tells her that she has to give them “something in return.”

She, whose identity is unknown, asks if there is “any aptitude test” and while Meloni’s ex-husband responds that engaging in sexual activities.

Giambruno was already at the center of other controversies recently. In September he spoke of “transhumance” in reference to migrants and had to apologize.

On the topic of rape, the journalist commented: “if you avoid getting drunk or losing consciousness, you also avoid facing certain problems.”

