Today, the Campoamor Theater is, once again, the scene of an afternoon in history. For many reasons. Because the merits of such distinguished and well-known people as Meryl Streep (Arts Award), Haruki Murakami (Literatures), Eliud Kipchoge (Sports), Peter Greenberg and Bonnie L. Bassler (Science and Research) and the representatives of Mary’s will be applauded. Meals (Concordia) and Medicines for Neglected Diseases Initiative (International Cooperation). Also to Hélène Carrère (Social Sciences) and Nuccio Ordine (Communication and Humanities), both of whom died after the award of the prize and before the ceremony. His family will be there to collect the award on his behalf, and the speech that Ordine had planned to read this afternoon will be distributed among those in attendance.

But not only for them. On October 31, Princess Leonor will turn 18 years old. That same day, she will be sworn in before the Cortes Generales as Heir to the Crown. That is why her speech today takes on special relevance. And also that of her father, which could be the last one she speaks at the Princess Awards ceremony. If the Royal House respects the times with what the then Prince did, this may be the last ceremony that the King of Spain presides over. Don Juan Carlos gave his son the lead role in 1986, when he turned 18, to preside over the ceremony. Since then, Queen Sofía has followed the event from one of the boxes. Today, at the presidential table, along with the Princess, her parents and Infanta Sofía, there will also be the president of the Princess Foundation, Ana Isabel Fernández, and the vice president of the Foundation, the also president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbon.

Thus, if Princess Leonor is to preside over the 2024 ceremony, King Felipe VI will stop attending, and Queen Letizia could also leave the presidential table, as Doña Sofía did. If so, perhaps there is some reference to it today. Representatives of all powers of the State will be attentive to verify this. Nadia Calviño, first vice president of the Government, with the ministers Luis Planas and Miquel Iceta. Also the president of Congress, Francina Armengol; from the Senate, Pedro Rollán; of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde Pumpido; of the General Council of the Judiciary, Vicente Guilarte; of the General Board, Juan Cofiño; the Government Delegate in Asturias, Delia Losa, and the mayor of Oviedo, Alfredo Canteli, among other authorities, jurors and winners of previous editions.

The occasion deserves it: it will be the transition ceremony, the coming of age of the Princess of Asturias.