New love for Giorgia Meloni after the end of the relationship with Andrea Giambruno: here are the new rumors and who it is

In the last few hours, a sensational background has appeared in the issue that has been involved for days Giorgia Meloni and now her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno. The message shared by Giorgia in which she made their breakup official is still causing discussion.

Their breakup is probably also linked to the publication of those off-air stories in which the journalist maintained behaviors that were not in keeping with some of his colleagues. What displeases Meloni the most is how she might take little Ginevra.

In this very delicate situation, especially at a work level, there has also been added the separation from Mediaset due to the off-air broadcasters from Strip the News. Certainly, the situation is very complex and unclear.

Giorgia Meloni, new love after Giambruno: The indiscretion about the famous politician

Some speak of a simple suspension decided by Giambruno himself, while according to the Corriere della Sera it seems that Mediaset executives are considering dismissal for violating the company code of ethics.

With the publication of the situation in the Meloni – Giambruno household on social media, many people took advantage of the very delicate moment to also include the couple’s daughter, little Ginevra, in the diatribe.

In the last hours, Fabrizio Corona released a very serious indiscretion via his website “Dillinger News“, in which he states that: “What if Giorgia Meloni’s heart was already occupied? From Sicily they tell us that, essentially, it is said that the prime minister has had a relationship for some time with the councilor Manlio Messina“.

It is certainly a gossip raised only by some photos which cannot confirm the indiscretion. Certainly, the indiscretion that came out a few hours after the announcement of their breakup caused a lot of talk.

Furthermore, in the article published by Fabrizio Corona’s website, we read that Manlo Messina is actually a childhood friend of the king of paparazzi. And who, in 2017, was appointed by Giorgia Meloni herself, regional coordinator of Fratelli D’Italia for Eastern Sicily.

It is well known that Giorgia Meloni often goes to Catania, as the site also highlighted. Furthermore, regarding her relationship with Manlo Messina she said that: “Often close, often hugged. Even if the smoking gun of a “something more” is missing, it is clear that they are very good friends. Someone unbuttons himself, talks about a very close relationship but “Manlio is married”.