The Sprint: yes or no?

There Sprint of the United States Grand Prix in Austin was undoubtedly not among the most exciting seen so far, given that Max Verstappen managed to win easily by gap, with a 9.4 seconds lead over the first of his pursuers, Lewis Hamilton.

Apart from the start, the rest of the COTA Sprint did not see any major battles for the top positions, with the exception of the overtaking suffered by Carlos Sainz, who was in crisis with his tires after making the wrong choice of Soft tyres.

In the press conference, Max Verstappen reiterated that he is not a great supporter of this format, but Lewis Hamilton did not agree, explaining that he has more fun on this type of weekend.

Horner’s radical proposal

“I still think there are things that can be done to further improve Sprint racing. I think there needs to be a greater element of risk added. If we reversed the top 10 and added points, it would be worth it for the riders. When you win the Sprint, we clearly cannot give it the same meaning as a grand prix. We are in a process in which we must open ourselves to change and evolution. I think it’s fine conceptually, but I think it could be made more exciting for viewers. We can do something different and do better, we have to reflect.”