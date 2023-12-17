Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Russian Zelimkhan Bakayev, Al-Wahda player, entered the history of the “ADNOC Professional League” from “Al-Bab Al-Kabir”, where he scored his first goal with “Al-Anabi” in the tournament, during “El Clásico” against Al-Ain.

Although the player participated with “The Excellencies” in 8 out of 10 matches, before facing “Al-Zaeem”, he did not succeed in scoring, and the last goal made him the first Russian to score in the “ADNOC Professional League.”

Bakiyev succeeded in confirming the victory of “Al-Anabi” over “The Violet” by scoring the second goal skillfully in the 54th minute, after he received the ball behind the defense, and shot it from inside the area, into the net of goalkeeper Khaled Issa.