Nothing to do for Camila Giorgi. The reigning champion of the Canadian WTA 1000 stops in the second round against Jessica Pegula for 3-6 6-0 7-5 and not without regrets. It is the umpteenth defeat after having had a match point in fact, for Camila that she too loses a good dowry of points since she defended the 1000 of the 2021 victory.

The Canadian air does not therefore bring positive energy to the Marche who last year, on the Montreal cement, had centered the most important victory of her career. In the first set, she faced a little overturning with Camila who still managed to close in favor of her by 6-3 in just over half an hour. And to say that she had started badly, giving the break at the opening to Pegula who then was not able to administer the advantage by yielding the bar three times. Giorgi, however, is swallowed by the void in the second set in which she is unable to keep the service even once she takes home a bagel. A 6-0 which, however, does not seem to leave too many aftermaths. It seems. Camila sprints ahead of a break in the 6th game, climbs 4-2 but immediately after, when she has the opportunity to close for a heavy 5-2, she returns the service to the rival who had already beaten her 5 times on the 7 previous crossings and that therefore returns to equilibrium. At 5-4 for Camila, Pegula gives 3 double fouls, the blue does not take advantage of it in the first two occasions and then goes to match point. She does not exploit it, and the American closes for 5-5. The error remains stuck in the head of Camila who suffers the break with two backhand errors, a forehand and a final double foul. This time Pegula goes to serve at 6-5 and makes no mistake by winning a place in the quarter-finals.