“I heard that Letta aspires to the general secretariat of NATO. If he has this strategic capacity, the Russians will arrive in Portugal in six months.” This is the joke of Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, at the Pietrasanta La Versiliana festival.

The demos don’t like the joke. “I understand that Renzi is in the electoral campaign with Calenda and I also see that, after having been secretary of the Democratic Party, his goal is to hit only and only the Democratic Party. But even the most unreasonable political objective and the most uncontrolled personal resentment does not they justify in any way the hatred with which Renzi lashes out against Letta. His comment on the Russians who would reach Portugal if Letta were NATO secretary general enters by right into the top ten of the most squalid and unhappy phrases of this electoral campaign. to squalor with squalor, preferring to concentrate on the answers to be given to a country that must regain trust in politics and institutions. Despite the bad evidence coming from resentful former leaders “, says Andrea Romano of the Democratic Party.