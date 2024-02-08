Gino Sorbillo, three out of four shareholders leave the company. Trio of new members for the pizzeria loved by the founder of Amazon

Three new “slices” in the membership register of the most famous Italian pizzeria. In fact, three out of four of the shareholders of the Neapolitan company have changed Gino Sorbillo Antica Pizzeria (Gsap) srlowner of the famous restaurant opened by Luigi Sorbillo (Gino's grandfather) in the 1930s and which today, in addition to the historic restaurant in the Campania capital, is present with 13 restaurants under various brands also in Amalfi, Milan, Genoa, Turin, Ibiza, Miami, Tokyo.

In particular, the shareholders' register remained the only natural person Anna Carolina Sorbillo (another granddaughter of the founder) who has held 25% of the capital since 2012 while three legal entities called Animo Holding (Ah), Domus Domus Holding (Ddh) and Positano Holding (Ph), who are headed by other grandchildren.

In particular Ah is owned by Antonio Sorbillo (born 1986) who contributed 25% of the company to the company Gsap, previously held directly, through a capital increase. The same operation was conducted by Luigi Sorbillo (1974) in his Ddh followed by Loredana Auletta (wife of Gino Sorbillo) which moved its 25% into Ph.

The contributions were estimated by the Neapolitan accountant Claudio Abandondolo who appraised the value of the net assets of Gsap in 598 thousand euros. The company achieved sales of over 3.3 million in 2022 with a good profit. A few days ago Jeff Bezos, Amazon's number one, sat down at the tables of the Sorbillo pizzeria in Milan in the place called “Gino Sorbillo Lievito Madre al Duomo”.