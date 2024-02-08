Naples like the Wild West: man shoots from balcony. Two bodies found

Two corpses: this is what the police found when entering the house in via Raffaele Testa where this morning a man had barricaded himself after shouting from the balcony that he had killed his wife. In fact, the woman was found lifeless and next to her was the body of her husband, who probably committed suicide. The dynamics of the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The causes of the gesture must also be ascertained: According to initial information, the man, a security guard, was going through a difficult time after losing his job. The three children were not in the apartment. Two were at school and the third on an educational trip.

In the meantime, according to what we read on the agencies it will be one psychologist to help investigators communicate what happened in the apartment to the couple's three children on via Raffaele Testa in the Neapolitan district of San Giovanni a Teduccio.