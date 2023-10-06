Lamborghini Lanzador can’t be bought. And not because the price is out of reach for Qataris but because it is a concept car. Yet at GIMS Qatar 2023 there are many who try to open it, touch it and ask about its cost and specifications, a sign that this sort of crossover which anticipates the electric Taurus to come is undoubtedly one of the major attractions of this first edition of the Motor Show which will join the more famous Geneva Motor Show ready to return in 2024.

There is a lot of Asia at GIMS Qatar

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, also reminds us of this by hosting the event together with Qatar Tourism to inaugurate what is set to become the first appointment between Asia and the Middle East in the sector. In this first edition there are 31 brands, with a strong presence of brands coming from the East. There isn’t that excessive Chinese power seen in the latest European events but there is still a very specific imprint, with Chery and its brands leading the way in a large corner of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Here we find the SUVs of the Chinese car manufacturer and its new brands, such as Jaecoo. A little further away there are Link&Co. but above all Kia, with Telluride but also EV6 and the new EV9 but also Nissan with Infiniti and Toyota with Lexus.

Volkswagen leads the Europeans

Volkswagen responds to the Asians, coming in force with its premium brands: alongside the Wolfsburg brand there are Porsche which is still celebrating its 75th anniversary with the Mission X and the 911 S/T but also Audi with the e-tron GT, the SQ8 and other models, with the German company taking advantage of the GIMS Qatar to also show the single-seater prototype that will take part in the Formula 1 world championship from 2026. The VW group also brings Lamborghini to Doha, with the Toro putting under the the spotlight is on the Revuelto but above all on the Lanzador, the electric concept car that anticipates the first EV of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand. Then there is also space for Mini and BMW with i7, iX1 and then Mercedes with its entire electric range, from EQS to EQE with a space for EQXX and the new Maybach.

Defender debuts at GIMS Qatar

The Defender brand also debuts before the general public for the first time, as a separate entity within the JLR group. The stand of the British group also brings the I-Pace back into the spotlight while in front there is space for VinFast with the Vietnamese manufacturer ready to conquer Europe too. Returning to supercars there is also McLaren, with the debut of the 750S alongside the Artura and Elva. Finally, a tribute to the classics too, with various models from the past on display. GIMS Qatar will be open until 14 October at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).