Minister says that the Court hopes that the topic will not be voted on and that, if it is discussed, there will be broad debate

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes said this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that the Court does not expect the Senate to vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that creates a mandate for ministers of the court. The judge argued that if the topic comes up for discussion, there should be a broad debate first.

“We do not expect a matter to be voted on in this way, or, at least, that it deserves a much more reflective discussion. We will talk”Gilmar Mendes told journalists at the Chamber event to award the Medal of Legislative Merit.

The minister stated that the Court is in dialogue with Congress on the issue. “We have talked and never run away from dialogue (…) One reaction or another always arises, in specific cases, this is normal”he declared.

The minister's statement goes against the will of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The project that creates a fixed term of office for Court ministers has the support and public encouragement of congressmen, who advocate that the vote be held this year.

Currently, there are PEC proposals for mandates for Court ministers who are in the Senate. The one that should advance is that of the senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), which establishes a fixed term of office of 8 years for STF ministers, with no possibility of reappointment. The text is stuck in the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Upper House.

In January, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) told the Power360 be in favor of discussing the topic, but that an ideal mandate for a Court minister would have to be 15 to 20 years. The topic can move forward in the Senate, but the discussion about the term of office should lengthen the debate on the topic.