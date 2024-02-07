The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified a new network of Hamas tunnels, in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, which was reportedly used as a residence by senior officials of the terrorist group and, later, as a captivity for Israeli hostages.

Israeli troops recovered several items and weapons from the underground passage and stated that the approximately one kilometer long tunnel was built “in the heart of a civilian area in Khan Younis”. In addition to the military equipment, a bathroom and a rest area were found for the terrorists who were guarding the captives there.

According to information obtained by Israeli intelligence, around 12 hostages were held at the hideout at different times, three of whom have since returned to Israel during last year's truce.

“Troops fought terrorists in the tunnel, breached protective doors and neutralized explosive devices,” the Israeli military said, adding that the tunnel is part of a “branching underground labyrinth” that also connects to another tunnel where more hostages were held. .

132 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 are believed to remain in Gaza – not all of them alive – after 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity during a week-long truce in late November. Four hostages were released before that and one was rescued by troops.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday (5) that at least 31 of the hostages held in Gaza are no longer alive.

Hamas presented a new proposal for a truce with Israel that would last four and a half months, according to information accessed by Reuters.

In the document with the plan, the militia states that the hostages would be released in three phases, each lasting 45 days, which in the end would necessarily lead to the end of the war.

The full proposal envisages that the terrorists release the rest of the hostages held since October 7th, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, including those sentenced to life in prison. This would happen during the reconstruction of Gaza, as Israel's military forces would completely exit the enclave and the bodies and remains of other hostages would also be exchanged.