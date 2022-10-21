Monterrey.- The bat of Isiah Gilliam, converted a tablazo, in the sentence of the sweep in the house of the Sultans. Grand slam by the American outfielder in the top of the tenth inning, gave the lead for good and at the end, Tomateros de Culiacán defeated Sultanes de Monterrey 9-5.

The cherries won the three games of the series, held in the Monterrey home.

The ultimate rally started with a single Jose Guadalupe Chavez versus Joe Rileywho started the tenth dominating Alfredo Lopez. After Chavez’s hit, Francisco Lugo connected his, but Ramiro Pena he flied out the second out to right field.

Chavez took advantage of Peña’s fly ball to advance to third and after a walk to Sebastian Elizalde, Gilliam took her out all over right fieldfor his first home run as the icing.

After the HR, Efrén Navarro singled to center field, which marked the exit of Riley for the entry of Iván Salas. Alí Solís, received Salas with a double producer of one, to finish with the winning attack.

Tomateros had taken advantage in the third high with three races. Jose Guadalupe Chavez started the episode with a double against the opener Carlos Viera, which allowed the score after two consecutive wild pitches. Jesús Fabela negotiated a walk and after one out, Sebastián Elizalde brought him to the plate with a double.

See, he allowed Elizalde reached the third with a new wild pitch and after a pass to isiah Gilliam, Efren Navarro he brought one more with a single.

The fourth icing entry, came in the fourth high. With men in the corners and in front of the reliever Gabino AvalosChavez came out to steal second, giving Emmanuel Avila enough time to score.

Sultanes got his first run in the bottom of the fourth, via Ricardo Serrano’s RBI single. In the eighth, they tied with an RBI double of one for Jake Scheiner and a HR of two for Ricardo Serrano.

For Tomateros, reliever Sasagi Sánchez (1-0) won, who pitched one inning and a third of a hit, one base and two strikeouts. Gonzalo Sañudo started, throwing four and two thirds of five hits, one run, two walks and three strikeouts. He was relieved by Omar Sainz, Carlos Machorro, Marshall Kasowski, the winner Sánchez, Ryan Clark and Kevin Marnon who took his first rescue.

This Friday, the culichis return home to receive the Naranjeros of Hermosilloin a new edition of the Clásico de la Pacific Mexican ARCO League (LAMP) #SerieRosa For the visitors, Touki Toussaint will open, who will face Ricardo Estrada. The duel is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. local time.