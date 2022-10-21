Court has extended its own powers; now, you can request removal of news that you consider to be false and suspend profiles

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) accused the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) of practicing “censorship” by amplifying his own powers. A decision on Thursday (20.Oct.2022) gave the Electoral Court the power to request the removal of news that it considers to be false and to suspend disinformation profiles.

“We’re leaving for a dictatorial state”, said the president and re-election candidate in an interview with the podcast Intelligence Ltd, also on Thursday (20.Oct). “If Lula comes here, ask him what he thinks about it. (…) After the elections, it depends on who wins, we’ll have an end to this.”

According to Bolsonaro, inquiries against freedom of expression began to emerge 3 years ago, but they were scarce and ignored. He also suggested the need for a more “reaction”blunt” and the involvement of the Public Ministry.

The president cited as an example of action against freedom of expression the investigation of businessmen who defended a coup d’état in a WhatsApp group if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the elections.

UNDERSTAND

On Thursday (Oct 20), TSE unanimously approved a resolution increasing its own powers in the final stretch of this year’s elections. Here’s the intact (13 KB).

With the measure, the Court can determine, ex officio, the removal of content from social networks. That is, you can order the deletion of content even if no one has requested it.

The resolution also allows the Court to directly trigger digital platforms to exclude posts that have already been the subject of collegiate deliberation by the ministers. There is a forecast of fines of R$ 100 thousand per hour for non-compliance with TSE orders.

In addition, the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, can temporarily suspend the operation of social networks if there is repeated non-compliance with determinations.