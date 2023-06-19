Accidents | A middle-aged woman drowned in Kokemäki

Passersby noticed the woman face down in the water.

Middle aged a woman drowned in Kokemäki on Sunday evening.

The woman was found in Kokemäenjoki near Siltakatu, says the fire marshal on duty at the Satakunta rescue service Harri Salonen.

“People walking along the riverbank noticed a person floating face down in the water. The current had carried him to the shore,” says Salonen.

Emergency services received the notification on Sunday at 20:35. According to Salonen’s estimate, the woman had been in the water for about a quarter of an hour. They tried to revive the woman for half an hour.

Salonen estimated that the woman had possibly hit her head when she fell into the water and became unconscious.

Told about it earlier Turku Sanomat.

Southwestern Finland police are investigating the events.