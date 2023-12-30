Mourning in motorsport

The racing world woke up to the terrible news of disappearance of Gil de Ferran, passed away at the age of 56 at his home in Florida. The name of the late Brazilian driver, who in recent years had returned to McLaren in the role of Consultant after a previous experience as Sports Director also in Woking, was particularly linked to the IndyCarwhere he had achieved the most prestigious successes as a pilot.

Personal palmarès in the USA

In fact, he graduated in the top American open-wheel category (when the latter was then known as CART). two-time champion at the beginning of the 2000s, entering the roll of honor of the series in 2000 and 2001 and in both cases with team Penske. In addition, before the withdrawal occurred at the end 2003in the same year he also won his first and only one Indianapolis 500. For the successes achieved, De Ferran will therefore remain one of the symbols of IndyCar, but not only.

The unbeaten record

Taking into account all closed circuit competitionsthe Brazilian still occupies the top of the ranking for a particular record signed in 2000. Having arrived at Penske that season, De Ferran made history during the qualifying of the Marlboro 500, an event scheduled at California Speedway. On the oval circuit, the Brazilian managed to win pole position by touching the average lap speed of 241.426 miles per hourequivalent to 388.537 km/h. A surprising record that still stands today after more than twenty-three years, both in IndyCar and in the rest of the world. One of the best ways to remember the figure of Gil de Ferran from a sporting point of view, whose death left a deep wound especially in North America, in the teams in which he competed or collaborated at the end of his career, and in the drivers who they had the opportunity to meet him.