One of the most prominent foreigners who has come to Mexican soccer in recent years is Andre-Pierre Gignac. The forward of the Tigres put aside the royal rivalry that the team maintains against Rayados de Monterrey and defended Rogelio Funes Mori of fan reviews.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Last tournament, the Monterrey fans got serious with the ‘Twin’, who did not live his best soccer moment and his slump in play was also reflected in the Mexican team. In some games, the public even booed the naturalized man, even requesting his departure.
In a video that went viral on social networks, Gignac appears playing billiards and blurting out the words asking for support for Funes Mori, in addition to mentioning Chilean striker Humberto Suazo.
‘That the striped fans value their players. Because they have a great player, he is the best scorer in history. He does not have the same abilities as Suazo, Rogelio is a scorer, the other was a number ten who did everything. So you can’t compare that style of players’He mentioned the ‘Big Mac’.
So far in the 2022 Opening Tournament, Rogelio Funes Mori He has four goals in eight days, in addition to being in the majority of the La Pandilla team’s goal plays. Coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich was full of praise for the Argentine after the win against Necaxa.
‘He is a player who is always on goal plays, he always has scoring opportunities, he is a reference for me. I feel very good, he has done a very good job in recovery after the surgery, he did not have vacations, he stayed to work for the recovery. He knows that, working with the team, being physically well with the team, the possibility with the National Team can happen on its own ‘Vucetich mentioned at a press conference.
#Gignac #sends #message #Rayados #fans #criticizing #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply