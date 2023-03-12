In three years, the first batteries will roll off the production lines of future Gigafactory of Stellantis in Termoli. The group led by Carlos Tavares will operate the accumulator assembly site through the Automotive Cells Company (ACC), the joint venture of Stellantis, Mercedes and TotalEnergies. The company said that the production of batteries will start in 2026, with maximum capacity to be reached in 2030.

The batteries for EVs will be born in Molise

The new Gigafactory in Termoli will be born inside an existing group factory, with the company that will provide for the conversion of the site, which deals with the construction of engines and gearboxes thanks to the work of around 2,000 employees. Stellantis’ plan calls for a total investment of more than 2 billion euros, which will also include some public funds. The ACC met the trade unions in Rome in recent days, with the workers’ acronyms requesting greater reassurances from both Stellantis and the Meloni government which said it was ready to put 370 million euros on the plate, funds which however have not yet been confirmed and that they will also need the green light from the European Union as they are state aid.

Three Gigafactories in Europe beyond Termoli

Termoli will be only one of the three Gigafactories that the group led by Carlos Tavares intends to build in Europe, with the other two battery factories which will be built in France and Germany to reach a total capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) for each plant by 2030. The site to be created in Molise is expected to employ around 1,800 employees according to the statement released by ACC.