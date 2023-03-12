Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, an Emirati aid ship carrying 1,000 tons of “37,500 food parcels” arrived at the port of Lattakia today. The Commission’s efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that this shipment is an extension of the UAE aid, which has been ongoing through the continuous air bridge since the earthquake occurred last month.
His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan come within the framework of the role played by the UAE and its wise leadership to limit the humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake disaster on the Syrian and Turkish arenas, pointing to the keenness of His Highness To provide the best humanitarian services to the brothers to help them overcome their current circumstances.
He said that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is continuing to strengthen its response for the benefit of those affected as part of the “Gentle Knight 2” operation launched by the UAE within the framework of its humanitarian commitment and solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, pointing out that the authority is working in all directions to alleviate the amount of suffering left by the disaster, so The “Bridges of Good” campaign, launched by the Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development and Emirati humanitarian organizations, came to meet the growing needs of those affected and to make the required difference in the relief efforts currently underway on the Syrian and Turkish arenas.
He stressed that relief supplies will continue by air and sea to the brothers in Syria, as another ship will arrive in Latakia in the next few days, carrying more essential humanitarian needs for those affected.
For his part, Engineer Tayseer Habib, Chairman of the Lattakia Governorate Council, thanked the leadership of the UAE for its active role in supporting Syria as a result of the earthquake that occurred last month through the air bridge of aid to the ship that arrived today, which included foodstuffs, medicines and medical equipment that contributed greatly to alleviating the suffering. about those affected.
“We appreciate the effective role of the Emirates Red Crescent and its fruitful cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in providing aid and support in its various forms,” said the head of the Lattakia Provincial Council.
