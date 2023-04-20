He Yellowstone National Park It was the first national park in the United States, declared as such in 1872. It is located in Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana and in its extension you will find a wide variety of wildlife such as wolves, bison, moose, grizzly bears and more.

The population demanded its protection in order to preserve and protect the fauna, geological and ecological systems, and its landscape so that future generations could admire and benefit from it.

What can be found in Yellowstone Park?

When visiting this place, you can enter through any of its five entrances and appreciate different natural scenes, such as those highlighted on its official website:

– Grand Canyon: This place can be seen from viewpoints and trails in the Grand Canyon town area, looking south from Tower Junctionfrom the Tower waterfall and the Calcite Hot Spring.

– Geysers and hot springs: the mud geysers and fumaroles are evidence of the continuous volcanic activity of the place. In order to observe them you must visit the ‘Mammoth’ hot spring, the ‘Norris’ Geyser Basin Museum, the ‘Paint Pot’ fountain, and ‘Firehole Lake Drive’, the Midway Geyser basin and the ‘Old Faithful’ area ‘.

– yellowstone lake: It is a high altitude reflecting pool and the largest in North America. Many birds and mammals live in this area, as well as a great variety of fish. Visitors can enjoy boating, fishing, and hiking.

– Wild animal sighting: it is the only place in the United States where it is possible to observe abundant wild animals in their natural habitat. The main attraction is the presence of large animals such as brown and black bears, wolves, pumas, elk, and bison, which have existed since this place was recognized as a national park, as well as birds such as bald eagles.

– Museums and visitor centers: you will find exhibitions of historical, natural and cultural themes of the area where the park is located.

In this sprawling site you'll find the Grand Canyon Reservation, Old Faithful, and impressive geysers and hot springs.

To get to the park, commercial airlines they serve year-round services at nearby airports in Cody and Jackson, Wyoming; Bozeman and Billings, Montana and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

It is also possible to access through the direct bus service from Idaho to West Yellowstone which is limited during the summer months. Commercial transportation from Bozeman to Gardiner, Montana is available during the winter and summer seasons.

To access by private car, during the spring some roads remain open.

