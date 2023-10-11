Soulmate: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Soulmate, the new TV series with Daniele Liotti broadcast on Canale 5? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Wednesday 11 October 2023; the fourth and last on Wednesday 1 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 11 October 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 18 October 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 25 October 2023

Fourth episode: Wednesday 1 November 2023

But how long does each episode of Soulmate last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9.30pm to 11.45pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Location

Where was Soulmate filmed (location)? Filming of the TV series took place between the months of August and October 2022 for ten days on Lake Maggiore, in Solcio di Lesa and in Novara, continuing for five weeks in Turin (in particular in Piazza Solferino, Piazza Statuto, Piazza San Carlo, in via Cernaia, the Roman Quadrilatero, the Murazzi and the Po rowing clubs) and for a certain period also in Rome.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Soulmate, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.