However you think about it, the ending of Abu Dhabi of 2021 will forever remain a stain in the history of Formula 1. Even if Michael Masi defends himself, it is undeniable that the referee’s work has still stained Max Verstappen’s first title, deserved but arrived with an episode unthinkable for everyone, especially for the direct protagonists. After more than a year and even with the difficulties of 2022 in the middle, the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he believes Abu Dhabi 2021 has made him partially disaffected with Formula 1.

“It was tough after Abu Dhabi“, he said in an interview with times. “I’ve always liked the principle that the clock never lies, while the team that wins is the one that deserves to be champion. This time, however, it was different. At the end of the race, one individual made decisions that weren’t reflected anywhere in the rulebook and were so drastic that it made the result unbelievable. It’s a time when you fall out of love with the sport. The principle of fairness was violated that day. The FIA ​​has taken the man’s job away (firing Masi after the conclusion of the investigations, ed.) because it was a human error. But it’s done and over now. I still think about it a lot, but not in anger. It is simply incomprehensible how this happened“.

As known, Masi did not respect the regulation, not allowing all the lapped to pass by but only those between Hamilton and Verstappen. Had he done so, the race would have ended under the Safety Car and the 2021 World Championship would have gone to Sir Lewis. It would have been a bad ending on television, but more respectful of the rules. Reason why Mercedes has even more desire to redeem itself in 2023: by winning, Hamilton would rise to eight titles and detach Michael Schumacher, and perhaps Wolff would rediscover his lost love for F1.