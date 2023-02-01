Much is known that PlayStation In matters of advertising, they like to stand out, this with different campaigns throughout the world, and now that the brand is stronger than ever, they have tried to expand their horizons. For that same reason, giant objects from the company have appeared in different countries with the purpose of letting everyone know PS5.

The consoles themselves have appeared in places like Korea, London, Italy and Dubai. This with colossal sizes that can make anyone want to take pictures with them. But that’s not all, since there are also axes of Kratos wandering through strategic areas, so that his adventure continues to sell also in ps4.

OK, who threw it this time? 🤔 https://t.co/ssCuN4Z1y9 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 31, 2023

Large PS5 the size of a small PS5 is completely blocking Via del Corso in Rome https://t.co/2H5nyB5SXX — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 31, 2023

If you’re considering seeing it in person, experts speculate the ax will be gone by Tuesday evening. (And please do not attempt to lift the axe, Kratos will be angry) pic.twitter.com/AJKcGDyMra — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 30, 2023

The launch of the statues will coincide with the campaign ‘Live from PS5’ of sonywhich was released alongside a new trailer showing Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok as if they were happening in real life. In fact, in the presentation of the Marvel game you can see that its exit window is maintained.

Via: press start

editor’s note: A few days ago, advertising for the HBO series The Last of Us came out in Mexico, so hopefully the giant PS5 will also make an appearance. It would be something super cool.