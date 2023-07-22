It first appeared on the lab’s radars in June 2022

A gigantic has been sighted meteorite which is approaching dangerously close to the Earth. It was first reported by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a laboratory that works closely with NASA.

The asteroid was named 467336 (2002 LT 38) and is practically enormous: it almost reaches the length of the Titanic, one could almost say that it is as big as a football stadium for 30,000 spectators. The website www.tecnoandroid.it writes it.

The first time it appeared on the radar of the laboratory it was in June 2022, but we can rest assured, because it will miss the impact with the Earth since it is over 4.4 million km away.

In this case, in fact, we are talking about celestial objects “NEO“, or spatial bodies defined as comets or asteroids that pass close to the Earth, without hitting it.

One of the laboratories that deals with this is called CNEOS and they analyze all the asteroids and comets that have an orbit that takes them at least 120 million km from the Sun.

But you shouldn’t be too scared, since phenomena of this type happen every second without us realizing it: in fact, thousands of these celestial bodies hit the Earth every day, only that they are destroyed by the atmosphere before reaching the ground.

Although there are some very important considerations to make, given that the NASA recently stated that in the next 100 years there will be a big possibility that the Earth will be hit by an asteroid over 140 meters.

