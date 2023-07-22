Mourning in the world of entertainment. She died at the age of 87 Juliette Mayniel, the mother of Alessandro Gassmann and grandmother of the singer Leo Gassmann. It was the actor himself who announced it on social media: “You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you. Have a good trip mom.” French, actress, Mayniel was born in Saint-Hippolyte on January 22, 1936. From her relationship, which lasted a few years, with Vittorio Gassman, in 1965, her son Alessandro was born.

The two separated when Alessandro was only three years old, but he always maintained a very close bond with his mother. The actress had moved to Mexico a couple of decades ago: “We talk almost daily via email – Alessandro said – in a long dribble between Italian and French. On the phone less, she doesn’t have enough hearing and gets nervous if she can’t hear well. She is cultured, refined. She had fun in her life. Cinema is the past, I don’t think she has ever been seen in a film by her. Here, if I must confess in this we are identical. I too never see myself again, then now I would only like to direct and deal with nature”.

In 1960 Manyel had received the Best Actress Award at the Berlin Film Festival for the film Story of a Deserter. Other films by her include Cousins ​​by Claude Chabrol (1959) with whom she will also film The Belimbusti (1961), Ofelia and Landru (1963), and Eyes Without a Face by Georges Franju (1960). On TV she had taken part in successful dramas such as The Odyssey (1968), where she played Circe, and Madame Bovary (1978).