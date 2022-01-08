“How did all this come about? Because of my father, a biologist with a passion for bees. A research madman, he has always studied them, he has traveled the world for them, South America, China, Australia and Canada. And to study them better he always had some beehives near the house “. When you ask Gianpaolo Calvarese why, after having spent years directing 22 people in the field, he now manages about 4 million bees, the answer is also quite obvious, also because we don’t often see electrocutions on the honey road.