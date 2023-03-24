Gianni Versace furnished penthouse up for sale in New York for $10 million

In the United States, it became possible to buy a penthouse with furniture owned by the late Italian designer Gianni Versace. The object was put up for sale for $ 10 million (about 773 million rubles), reports new york post.

The house is located near Madison Square Park in New York. The housing area is more than 325 square meters, and the plot area is 111 “squares”. The four-bedroom, four-bath penthouse is accessed via a private lift with a key.

The rooms are furnished with sofas, chairs, tables and carpets that belonged to the founder of the fashion house Versace in the past. It is noted that if desired, the penthouse can be bought unfurnished.

In April 2022, a mansion owned by Gianni Versace was put up for sale in New York. The current owners of the property have asked for $70 million for the property. The fashion designer himself bought the house in 1995 for $7.5 million. The housing area is 1.3 thousand square meters, it has six floors with 17 rooms.