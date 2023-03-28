Enzo Ferrari who is moved remembering his Villeneuve. Gianni Minà wanted to include this scene in his documentary “A life as a journalist”, which is his professional testament shot a year and a half ago. He passed away when he was not yet 85, he narrowly missed that birthday which was an opportunity to bring home the best of sport, song, volunteering and commitment. He happened to find, sitting on the same sofa, Don Luigi Ciotti and Stefania Sandrelli, guys from the anti-mafia organizations and the president of Coni. In that interview with the Great Old Man, the man who seemed to be made of ice, Minà brings out uncommon professional qualities: empathy, the ability to put the interviewee at ease.

“I think I have had many friends, but some I have not been able to know” said the Drake sarcastically. Which reminded Minà of his bond with the manager of Pirelli Lombardini, a war veteran and met on a train. Enzo Ferrari opened up to Gianni and he wasn’t the only one. “I imagine what those whom I tease with my criticisms will write about me… I’m just saying that I find it more difficult to write a small page in Italian than to conceive an engine”.

Despite having met and interviewed many of the world’s greats, Minà has always remained a counter-current journalist: more freelance than integrated, proudly alone in his story. In the latter part of his life, he decided to tell his life about him on Instagram, and I asked him why. He answered me like this: “We were a bridge between the facts and the people. At first I thought social media would bring more democracy, now I’m pessimistic. Good in-depth journalism will live in the intersection between the old craft method and the new forms of communication”. So he did until the end, measuring himself with digital, with the same method as always, which is that of journalism. Giuseppe Smorto – historic head of Sport di Repubblica then of the Repubblica.it website. Today he directs Hallo!